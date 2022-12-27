Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday visited Safdarjung Hospital to review a mock drill carried out to assess Covid management preparedness.

Amid rising Covid cases across many countries, the Centre had asked all states and UTs to hold mock drills at all health facilities, including identified Covid dedicated health facilities across the country on December 27.

The health minister visited the hospital to review the preparedness against Covid pandemic in case of another wave. The objective of this exercise was to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities.

“Today mock drills are being conducted across all Covid hospitals in the country to make sure that people get proper treatment. The Government is also preparing to fight the pandemic if cases surge in the country”, said the health minister on the occasion.

In a letter to the states, the Centre had directed that during this exercise, focus shall be on the geographically representative availability of health facilities covering all districts, bed capacities like isolation beds, oxygen supported isolation beds, ICU beds and ventilator supported beds and optimal availability of human resource.

