Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who played a crucial role in the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, has figured among the top performing Ministers in the Narendra Modi cabinet with a score of 6.75, as per the IANS-CVoter Survey.

The survey was conducted on the completion of eight years of the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Modi. It was carried out among NDA, non-NDA voters and other social groups.

Mandaviya is appreciated by both NDA and non-NDA voters.

Mandaviya scored 6.75 and ranked 13 among 15 ministers of Modi cabinet among NDA voters, the IANS-CVoter Survey reveals.

However, his performance seems to be more appreciated by the opposition voters. As per the survey, he scored 5.73 and ranked ninth among the 15 Ministers.

Among the social group parameters of the Christian community, Mandaviya scored 6.18 and was placed on the third position for his performance, as per the IANS-CVoter Survey.

Mandaviya took charge as the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on July 7, 2021, with an additional charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

As Health Minister, he played a crucial role in augmenting the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturing capacity of the country and boosting the inoculation drive against the virus.

Over 88 per cent of India’s adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid. The total Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 193.26 crore.

Over 3.36 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

