Days after taking additional charge as Joint Commissioner of the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MCM), R.S. Bhath, District Town Planner (Enforcement), along with his team on Friday carried out the first demolition drive by MCM.

The drive which was conducted alongside the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway cleared about 10 acres of land.

In the drive, 10 dhabas, workshops and repairing shops, among others were demolished.

The officials said that in 2 cases, a stay was granted by a local civil court and the same will be pursued on priority.

Bhath said that these structures were being developed in violation of rules, without requisite permission of the competent authority.

“We carried out demolition drive and soon the land will be planned and thereafter, best utilisation for generation of revenue for MCM will be done. Also, stretches of villages Manesar and Sikenderpur will be cleared from the clutches of encroachers soon,” Bhath told IANS.

Two earthmoving machines were pressed into service to demolish the illegal structures. Around 100 police personnel were present at the spot to deal with any resistance.

