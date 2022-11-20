INDIA

Mangaluru auto blast terror act, not an accident: K’taka DGP

Karnataka’s Director General of Police (DGP), Praveen Sood on Sunday declared that the blast in a moving auto in Mangaluru was a terror act and not an accident.

“It’s confirmed now. The blast is not accidental but an act of terror with intention to cause serious damage. Karnataka State Police is probing deep into it along with central agencies,” the DGP tweeted.

Tension prevailed in the communally-sensitive city on Saturday following the mysterious explosion in the moving auto.

Initially, the police were probing whether it was a case of fire mishap or blast.

However, on further investigation, sleuths of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) found suspicious articles such as two batteries, nuts, bolt and substance with circuit wiring from the incident spot.

It is suspected that a light explosive device had been used for the explosion.

The state Home department has considered the incident seriously as it had taken place on the day the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had visited the city.

With the police identifying it as an act of terror, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) is also expected to visit the place and take up investigation.

With the passenger of the auto, identified as Premraj Kanogi, giving contradictory statements to the police, his role is also under the scanner.

20221120-113205

