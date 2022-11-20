INDIA

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast: TN Police detain one suspect for questioning

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday took into custody a native of Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district over his links with Mohammed Shareeq who is grievously injured in the explosion in an autorickshaw in Karnataka’s Mangaluru.

Police are questioning Surendran from Udhagamandalam and according to information from police sources, he has admitted to knowing Shareeq. Sources told IANS that Shareeq had procured the SIM card of his phone using Surendran’s Aadhaar records.

Allegedly a member of an IS module and charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Shareeq was missing since September. His family has identified him through his photograph and will be reaching Mangaluru.

Police told IANS that Shareeq, according to his call data records, had called some numbers in Tamil Nadu.

The NIA has conducted several raids across Tamil Nadu after a car exploded on Diwali eve on October 23 in which 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin was charred to death. Six people are in judicial custody under UAPA charges and these include the nephew of S.A. Basha, the terror operative involved in the serial blasts of February 14, 1998, in which 56 people lost their lives and 200 were grievously injured.

However, Tamil Nadu’s Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu told media persons that no records are available at the moment regarding any connection between Shareeq and Mubin.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police and Central agencies refused to divulge any details regarding investigation in the state in connection with the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast on Saturday.

20221120-213603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala CM accuses Centre of stalling development of Kannur airport

    Tripura police to take action against 71 for hate posts

    Kristen Stewart now owns Princess Diana’s wardrobe!

    Suspected killer in Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case nabbed hiding...