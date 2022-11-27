INDIA

Mangaluru blast case: K’taka police conduct searches in TN

A special team of Karnataka police have searched multiple places in Tamil Nadu and summoned a few persons as part of its investigation into the Mangaluru blast case.

The police reached Tamil Nadu to investigate into key accused Mohammed Shariq’s travel and stay in the state.

They have summoned Kamaraju, the owner of the mansion in Coimbatore where Shariq had stayed.

According to the police, Shariq had used a fake identity and stayed at the mansion. Kamaraju is to appear before the Mangaluru police within three days.

The police team has also questioned the manager of the lodge at Nethaji Road in Madurai where the perpetrator of the Mangaluru blast had stayed. The police identified the lodge tracing the phone details of the accused.

A source in the Tamil Nadu police, who was also involved in searches and raids at various places along with the Karnataka police, said that he had met a few people in Madurai and Nagercoil.

It may be noted that the accused had made a call from a phone number of an Assamese migrant worker at Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari district. The police detained and questioned the migrant worker but was let off as he had no relation with the accused.

The police is also probing as to why Shariq had kept the photograph of Coimbatore’s iconic Adiyogi statue as a WhatsApp display picture (DP) on his mobile phone. The question arises whether it was for misleading the police or whether it was his way of communicating to the world about his target.

After the ban of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in India, the two incidents of lone wolf attacks at Coimbatore and Mangaluru have made the intelligence agencies focus in detail on individuals who were earlier let off in past incidents of violence.

The police have already alerted house owners, lodge, mansion, and guest house owners to properly verify the identity cards of those who are taking rooms and to intimate the authorities if anything suspicious was noticed.

