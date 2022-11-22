The global terror links of H. Mohammad Sharik, who is arrested and under treatment in connection with cooker blast case on Mangaluru city is being probed, police said on Monday.

Talking to reporters, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar said it seems that the act and action of the terror suspect Sharik is inspired by global terror network. There is no proof to establish this at present, but the investigation is progressing to dig out roots.

Alok Kumar said that the police had picked up two suspects from Mysuru and one from Shivamogga and Ooty in connection with the case. He explained that separate teams are working on different aspects of investigation in the case.

Forensic team is looking into digital aspects, the operation team, investigating teams are on job and there is a separate team for documentation also, he stated.

Whether the terror act was carried out on the instructions of global terror network is also being investigated, he said.

The ADGP further stated that the raids have been conducted in seven locations of Mysuru, Shivamogga cities. In Mysuru raids, the police have seized 150 match boxes, phosphorus, sulphur, circuit boards, nuts and bolts.

“A big tragedy has been averted and damage caused is minimal. There is peace in the coastal district for three months. The explosion would have created more problems,” he stated.

Terror suspect Sharik got alerted and moved away from home town in Shivamogga, after the arrest of Jabiulla in connection with stabbing incidents following installation of Veer Savarkar’s flexes on August 15.

On September 8, Shariq had come to Mangaluru to inspect the places to carry out the blasts. He stated that as per the police information, Shariq came alone to Mangaluru, before the blast took place, Alok Kumar stated.

“We are in touch with Tamil Nadu police. As of now there is no credible input regarding Shariq’s connection with the Coimbatore blast case. During the investigation, the connection will also be probed,” he said.

Shariq was booked under UAPA act, Public Place Disfigurement Act and IPC 153 (A) in connection with the graffiti case. The third accused in the case, Arafat Ali is still absconding in Dubai. The accused Shariq carried out trail blasts in Tunga River banks in Shivamogga districts along with other suspects, Alok Kumar stated.

Purushottam Poojari, the auto driver is the victim of terror act. He will be compensated by the government. “I appeal to the people to inform the police whenever an Aadhaar card and any other identity card is lost,” he said.

Terror suspect Sharik was a B.Com graduate and made online purchases. He was with Maaz Munir, another suspected IS terrorist, and now in police custody. Both of them prepared bombs. The bomb used in Mangaluru was not fixed properly and hence exploded before being placed, Alok Kumar stated.

The accused was transporting cooker bomb to target place in the auto after reaching Mangaluru in a bus. Where he was carrying the explosive to is yet to be ascertained. For this, the suspected terrorist’s recovery is crucial for the investigation, he explained.

The IS terror suspect Abdul Matheen on whom the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has announced Rs 2 lakh cash prize is also a main accused in the case, he said.

