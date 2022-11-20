INDIA

Mangaluru blast: Investigators find suspicious articles

Investigators probing the mysterious explosion in a moving auto in Karnataka’s Mangaluru city have found suspicious articles at the spot where the incident took place, police said on Sunday.

Sleuths of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have found two batteries, nuts, bolt and substance with circuit wiring.

It is suspected that a light explosive device had been used for the explosion on Saturdat.

In light of the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had visited the city and ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar has ordered a high-level probe.

“The investigation is conducted in all dimensions. The senior officers in Mangaluru city will monitor the probe,” he stated.

A team of National Intelligence Agency (NIA) is also likely to visit the place and take up investigation.

The passenger is issuing confusing statements to the police and his role is being suspected.

The police have gathered the ID card of the passenger which identifies gim as Premraj Kanogi. His half body is burnt and police are verifying his statements and antecedents.

The visuals of the blast were captured in CCTV.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Shashikumar stated that the fire was noticed after a passenger boarded the auto.

