Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, along with State DG and IGP Praveen Sood, on Wednesday visited the site of cooker bomb explosion in Mangaluru city in the state.

After visiting the spot, Home Minister Jnanendra chaired a high-level review meeting with senior police officers regarding the progress of the investigation in this regard. He also analysed the situation in the communally sensitive coastal region after the incident.

The incident had taken place on November 19. The police department had declared it as an act of terror and suspected terrorist Mohammad Shariq to have been inspired from global terror networks. The police are gathering evidence regarding the connections of the terror suspect.

Home Minister visited the hospital where the auto driver Purushottam Poojaari and suspected terrorist Mohammad Shariq are being treated and enquired about their condition.

Karnataka police have picked up four more suspects in connection with the case. The police department has formed 10 special teams to investigate the matter. The IS terror suspect Abdul Matheen is also a main accused in the case. The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has announced Rs 2 lakh cash prize on him.

20221123-151005

