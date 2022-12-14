The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified investigation into the Mangaluru blast case which has been declared as an act of “terror” by agencies.

According to sources, terror suspect Mohammad Shariq, undergoing treatment at a hospital, has recovered and the agency officials have intensified grilling him regarding the November 19 blast in Mangaluru city.

The authorities who earlier got his statement, are now eliciting sensitive information. Based on this information, the teams have been moved across south India to reach to the roots of terror network.

Mohammad Shariq suffered 45 per cent burn injuries in the explosion and was stated to be critical. The police and NIA officials have claimed that the recovery of terror suspect Shariq is crucial for the investigation.

The authorities are now focused on getting into breaking the nexus, support system for terror activities. The agency is also looking for international links. The unknown terror outfit had claimed responsibility for the blast, threatened ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar. The outfit had also warned of another attack in its post on darknet.

Further investigation is on.

20221214-144805