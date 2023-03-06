INDIALIFESTYLE

Mangaluru cooker blast case: Suspected terrorist discharged from hospital

In a major development, suspected terrorist H. Mohammad Shariq, who suffered severe burn injuries during the explosion of the cooker blast in Mangaluru, was discharged from Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, sources confirmed on Monday.

The suspected terrorist was in the hospital under treatment for two and half months. Mohammad Shariq was shifted to the Victoria hospital from a hospital in Mangaluru on December 17, 2022. The sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) took him into custody on Monday. The agency will probe him in connection with his links with the global terror network to spread terror in India.

Sources explained that they will produce him before the NIA Special Court seeking his custody for further probe.

The blast occurred on November 19, 2022 in a moving auto. The cooker bomb, allegedly designed to carry out a large-scale attack to fuel communal tension in the coastal region and in the state. The Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), an unknown Islamic outfit, claimed responsibility for the November 19, 2022, Mangaluru auto blast and warned of another attack in future. Recently, terrorist outfit ISIS has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Terror suspect Shariq was a Bcom graduate and made online purchases. He was with Maaz Munir, another suspected ISIS terrorist, now in police custody. Both prepared bombs. The bomb used in Mangaluru was not fixed properly and exploded.

The accused was allegedly transporting a cooker bomb to the target place in the auto after reaching Mangaluru in a bus. Where he was carrying the explosive, is yet to be ascertained. For which, the suspected terrorist’s recovery is crucial for the investigation, an NIA officer explained.

ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar had stated that the act and action of the terror suspect Shariq is inspired by the global terror network. There is no proof to establish this at present, but the investigation is progressing on this front to dig out roots.

