Actor Mangesh Desai has been roped in to play the role of an investigation officer Sunil Kelkar in ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’.

Describing his character, he says: “Sunil Kelkar is an investigation officer, who has witnessed various kinds of cases in his career span making him an experienced resource for the police force. The character is kind of emotional and has immense love towards the country that he prioritizes the nation above his family.”

The actor is known for working in the Marathi film industry and has done projects such as ‘Aahe Re Tikade’, ‘Sasar Maze Daivat’, ‘Ishq Wala Love’ and ‘Lost and Found’.

He adds: “However, when it comes to solving any case, he does a lot of internal thinking and mapping which helps him to get to the root of the crime mystery. I have tried to be as natural as possible to give an authentic performance as a cop.”

‘Crime Patrol 2.0’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

