ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mangesh Desai dons khaki for ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’

By NewsWire
0
17

Actor Mangesh Desai has been roped in to play the role of an investigation officer Sunil Kelkar in ‘Crime Patrol 2.0’.

Describing his character, he says: “Sunil Kelkar is an investigation officer, who has witnessed various kinds of cases in his career span making him an experienced resource for the police force. The character is kind of emotional and has immense love towards the country that he prioritizes the nation above his family.”

The actor is known for working in the Marathi film industry and has done projects such as ‘Aahe Re Tikade’, ‘Sasar Maze Daivat’, ‘Ishq Wala Love’ and ‘Lost and Found’.

He adds: “However, when it comes to solving any case, he does a lot of internal thinking and mapping which helps him to get to the root of the crime mystery. I have tried to be as natural as possible to give an authentic performance as a cop.”

‘Crime Patrol 2.0’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

20220321-151207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Additi Gupta to play a doctor in ‘Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii’

When ‘Lata’ (per)fumed: ‘Can’t I make some more money?!’

Why Vikram Wadhwa feels like a cop in real life

Andhra govt to roll out online sale of cinema tickets soon