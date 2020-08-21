Mango magic!

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANSlife) Apart from having the most versatile flavour, mangoes have a lot of health benefits as well. It’s no gamer that this fruit is referred to as the ‘King of fruits’. India owns the largest variety of mangoes in the world, mostly in the Northern and North Eastern belt of the country.

Mangoes have been consumed as a fruit, as cooling drinks, and even used in various delicacies such as chutneys, aam pannas, mango pickles, mango karela, meat tenderisers and salads. And all this is because of the endless health benefits this fruit contains along with an amazing taste.

Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist and Founder of MY22BMI, shares busts some myths around the fruit.

Aids in Digestion

Mangoes contain a lot of dietary fiber, which helps in the process of digestion in the body. Mangoes contain enzymes that aid the breakdown and digestion of protein, and also fibre, which keeps the digestive tract working efficiently. Green mangoes contain more amount of a certain fibre which helps in lowering the risks of heart diseases in people.

Boosts Immunity

Mangoes being a rich source of Vitamin C helps in boosting our immune system. Mangoes keep us away not only from common cough and flu but also prevent various other diseases by keeping our immunity high. Vitamin C rich fruits give us a beautiful skin as well.

Eye Health

Being the yellow fruit, mangoes are rich in Beta- Carotene which helps in the production of Vitamin A in the body. We all know, Vitamin A is responsible for keeping our eyes healthy and our vision strong.

Gut Health

Mango pulp contains prebiotic dietary fibre, which helps feed good bacteria in the gut. A healthy gut is important for a healthy state. Hence, eating mangoes can prevent leaky gut related health issues such as IBS, asthma, slow metabolism, food intolerances and allergies.

Help in Weight Loss

The phytochemicals in the mango skin act as natural fat busters. The mango flesh is filled with dietary fibres. Fibres induce a feeling of satiety. Hence, when eaten in moderation, mangoes can help you tuck your tummy in.

Lowering Bad Cholesterol

The dietary fibre present in mangoes helps in lowering down LDL or the bad cholesterol in the body. LDL is responsible for creating plaque that gets accumulated in blood vessels and blocks blood flow.

Myths Busted about Mangoes-

Myth 1- Mangoes are high sugar fruit and hence, is not suitable for people with Diabetes and those who are trying to lose weight.

Mangoes are sweet, we all know that. But saying that it’s a strict no for diabetics and weight loss is not true. Having mangoes can help you lose weight as well. Mangoes have a moderate Glycemic Index ranging from 40-60, making the average to be around 50, which is okay. Foods with glycemic Index lower than 55 are considered low glycemic index fruits. So, when eaten in moderation, it will not harm a diabetic person. Infact, mangoes contain a compound, which is an important antioxidant known as Mangiferin. This compound helps in regulating the blood sugar levels by lowering them down slightly.

Myth 2- Mangoes cause heat and can give boils or acne on the face.

Mangoes are a heat specific food, that’s true, but there is a proper way of consuming them. Mangoes should be dipped in water for hours, before consumption. This is done to wash away all the anti-nutrition that the mangoes may contain, before consuming.

Health Tip

Mangoes are a very beneficial fruit, but it’s important to know when to consume it to obtain all these health benefits in the best possible way. Consume mangoes, in the daytime, as a mid morning snack, between breakfast and lunch or as a sweet dish post lunch. Try not to consume mangoes during the night time or before going to bed.

