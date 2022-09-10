The family of Mangolpuri stabbing incident victim on Saturday alledged that their son was murdered for being an ardent Lord Hanuman devotee and participating in Ganesha idol immersion.

On Friday evening, Arman was brutally killed while his two brothers suffered injuries after being stabbed by a group of assailants led by one Shahrukh.

The same group later stabbed two more youths — Vicky and Ravi — as they were associates of their rival.

While police claim it to be a fallout of a personal rivalry, the family is giving a religious reason.

“Arman was a devotee of Lord Hanuman, he used to go to Akhada and worshipped Lord Hanuman. He also participated in Lord Ganesha idol immersion. This irked Shahrukh, who along with his aides, killed him,” the family alleged.

A senior police official said that they got a call at 4.36 p.m. that three persons were stabbed in K Block in Mangolpuri.

The injured persons identified as Armaan, Monty alias Moin Khan, and Fardeen were moved to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where Armann was declared brought dead.

Fardeen was admitted in the ICU of the hospital.

Fardeen told the police that at around 2.15 p.m., he was going on his motorcycle when his vehicle touched one Shahrukh’s bike. This led to an altercation with Shahrukh’s aide Shahbir and Fardeen left the area after the argument.

“Fardeen’s brother Monty decided to resolve the matter peacefully with Sharukh. Monty, along with his cousin Arman, went to meet Shahrukh where they had a heated argument. Sharukh and Shahbir asked their associates to bring knives and finish the three brothers.”

The group then stabbed the victims and ran away from the spot.

Later, the group went to O Block Mangolpuri to take revenge from one Matthi as he had thrashed the brother of one of the members of the group a few days back. They found two boys Anurag and Ravi there and asked them about Matthi. Later on the accused stabbed both the boys.

Anurag sustained major injuries while Ravi was discharged from hospital.

A murder and an attempt to murder cases have been lodged against the miscreants.

“Shahrukh and two other accused — Saif and Vineet, have been apprehended while efforts are on to arrest other accused persons,” the police said.

