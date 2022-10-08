ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mani Ratnam has 'created magic on screen', says Brindha Gopal for 'PS 1'

Dance Choreographer and director Brindha Gopal, who choreographed the songs in director Mani Ratnam’s recently released magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, has lauded her director’s work in the film, saying, that he has “created magic on screen”.

The ace choreographer, who watched the film only recently as she is in the US, took to Twitter to register her thoughts on the film.

She wrote: “Finally got to see the epic ‘PS-1’ in the USA. Mani Ratnam sir, you have created magic on screen. Such a mind-blowing experience. Amazing BGM (by) A R Rahman sir.”

Congratulating the director of photography, S. Ravi Varman ISC (Indian Society of Cinematographers), she said: “Camera has made each and every frame look like a painting. Kudos to the entire team.”

The ace dance choreographer, who is also directing a film called ‘Thugs’ now, also showered praise on all the actors in the film.

She wrote: “Happy to be part of this film. Chiyaan (Vikram) you have rocked as Aditha Karikalan. Karthi has lived his role as Vandhiyathevan.”

Nobody could have portrayed Ponniyin Selvan better than actor Jayam Ravi. Ash has been bewitching as Nandini and Trisha as Kundhavai is beauty and brains personified”, she added in her social media post.

The film, which is based on eminent writer Kalki’s literary classic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, has emerged a huge success and has already grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide in a week’s time.

