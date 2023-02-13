ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mani Ratnam releases ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ writer Kalki’s Tamil biography

NewsWire
0
0

Ace director Mani Ratnam on Monday released the biography of Kalki Krishnamurthi, author of the iconic book on which his blockbuster historical action movie ‘Ponnayin Selvan’ is based.

Kalki Krishnamurthi was a multi-faceted personality. He was an editor, art critic and lyricist, besides being a patriot and freedom fighter. He had participated in the freedom struggle and was imprisoned thrice. His life, like his writings, is very interesting.

Journalist S. Chandra Mouli has written the biography in Tamil. Titled ‘Kalki: Ponniyin Selvar’, it has been published by Kalaignan Padhippagam.

Mani Ratnam handed over the first copies of the book to Seetha Ravi and Lakshmi Natarajan, grand-daughters of Kalki.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “The fact that Kalki’s writings have been enjoyed across generations is a testament to the appeal of his sytle! After the success of ‘PS-1’ and getting ready for the release of ‘PS-2’, I am very happy to release the book on the life and achievements of Kalki.”

Seetha Ravi said: “Today’s Instagram generation, who have enjoyed reading Kalki’s works and watching ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ on screen, can know about his personality vividly told in this book. The message of his life is his deep patriotism and courageous writing.”

‘Ponnayin Selvan 1’, which was released in September last year, collected more than Rs 500 crore at the box office. Apart from Tamil, the story centred around the Chola dynasty, was released in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The second part of the movie is expected to be released soon this year.

20230213-195202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How director Manish Gupta cast Ranvir Shorey for ‘420 IPC’

    Lucky Ali impresses with his best compositions

    Bhumi: Need to stay super vigilant as virus hasn’t gone anywhere

    Arjun, Jacqueline, Yami unveil ‘Bhoot Police’ trailer