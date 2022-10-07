ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mani Ratnam’s ‘PS1’ grosses over Rs 300 crore worldwide in a week

Continuing its fantastic run in theatres, director Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, which is based on eminent writer Kalki’s literary classic of the same name, has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide in a week, its makers announced on Friday.

Lyca Productions, which has jointly produced the critically acclaimed superhit film along with director Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies, on Friday tweeted, “Success beyond boundaries! Thank you for this tremendous response” and posted a motion poster that claimed that the film had grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide.”

‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, which has already entered history books by becoming the film with the biggest ever opening in Tamil cinema, has been drawing huge crowds to the theatres, where it is having a strong run.

The film grossed Rs 80 crore on its very first day of release. In three days, that sum touched the Rs 200 crore mark. Now, the film has gone past the Rs 300 crore mark in a week’s time.

‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, which had triggered huge expectations, released last Friday much to the delight of the fans and received a thunderous welcome from audiences.

The film seems to have struck a chord with audiences of all age groups. In particular, the film has caught the attention of senior citizens as it is based on the literary classic.

‘Ponniyin Selvan’ is a brilliant story that is based on the early life of prince Arun Mozhi Varman, who later went on to be known as the great Raja Raja Chozhan.

20221007-162004

