Mani Seiyon’s investigative thriller titled ‘Vallan’

Director V R Mani Seiyon’s upcoming investigative thriller, featuring actor-director Sundar C in the lead, has been titled ‘Vallan’.

On Monday, the makers of the film released a teaser of the movie, which is touted to be a crime thriller.

Produced by V R Manikandaraman, the film has Tanya Hope playing the female lead.

Interestingly, the film will also mark the return of actress Hebah Patel to Tamil cinema.

Taking to Twitter to share her thoughts on the film, Hebah said: “Really kicked about this one! Back in Tamil after a long time.”

The film, cinematograped by Mani Perumal, has music by Santhosh Dhayanidhi.

