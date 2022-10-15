ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Maniam was base, says Mani Ratnam in BTS video of Ponniyin Selvan 1

NewsWire
0
0

Ace director Mani Ratnam, who has come in for a lot of praise for getting the looks of almost all his characters in his magnum opus, ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’, right has now disclosed the secret of how he was able to achieve this incredibly difficult feat.

In an interview that was released as part of a BTS video by the makers of the film on Saturday, Mani Ratnam says the unit based their looks on the illustrations of Maniam.

“Kalki’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ was the first big novel I’ve read in Tamil. How I got interested in it is that there is a lending library called Eswari Lending library on Lloyd’s Road. That’s where I picked up all five parts of the novel.

“Those editions with Maniam’s illustrations. I read it all in one stretch. I was reading it with a smile. Be it the landscapes, the horses or the two Pazhuvettayarars with their big moustaches. These images never left my mind.

“Kalki’s writing style is such that he constantly talks to us. ‘We left him mid-way. Let’s go and see what Vanthiyathevan is doing.’ It felt like we were travelling with him.

“Without Maniam’s sketches, people wouldn’t have read ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. Maniam was the base. Sub-consciously we know that Alwarkkadiyan Nambi should look like this — crouched on a wall with a pony tail with only his head visible. The Aandal hair knot was required for Nandhini. He defined those things.

“He did not sketch these visuals just like that. He researched and interpreted based on that period. So, we never went away from his illustrations but we made our interpretations of them,” the ace director disclosed.

20221015-193802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    To ‘Toofan’ via ‘Gully Boy’ from ‘Rang De Basanti’, through Jay...

    Tanishaa Mukerji shares stunning pix of her first visit to Lalbaughcha...

    Adivi Sesh bluntly rejects ‘Thrilling Star’ title

    All set for Ganesh Chaturthi: Aishwarya Khare shares hometown memories