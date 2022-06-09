Maniesh Paul is making his presence known across all platforms. In the television space he has already carved a space for himself as host supreme. Soon, he will be seen on the big screen in Dharma Productions’ movie, ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ and now as per latest reports, Maniesh is also headed towards the OTT space with a brand-new show where he will play the lead.

Maniesh Paul has reportedly signed up for a web series with director Ritam Srivastav of ‘Rakhtanchal’ fame.

The series is said to be a thriller drama and Maniesh Paul has been signed up for as the lead. As per reports, the shoot for the show is set to begin this week, with the first production schedule set in the hills of Nainital, India.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source told the portal, “Maniesh Paul will floor everyone with this show. While people know him for his comic timing, he will be unfolding the unseen aspect of his versatility by getting into the thriller-drama zone.”

Currently Maniesh Paul is trending on the Internet with the highly entertaining reels on the song ‘Nach Punjabban’ from ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’. The stars of the movie are busy promoting their upcoming family entertainer every way possible.

Maniesh Paul has been the face of hosting for a while now. His name in the television circles is quite renowned. His wit and presence will be further highlighted in his upcoming movie, which from the teasers will leave audiences in splits. Maniesh has also successfully hosted his podcast where he talked about heartwarming stories of people who came from different walks of life.

And now Maniesh Paul is all set to conquer the digital space as well. No other details like title of the show, other cast and plot details are yet to be revealed.

