Maniesh Paul relives ‘sitting in style’ during free period at school

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor-anchor Maniesh Paul on Wednesday went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his school days.

In the image, Maniesh sits with his legs on the desk during a free period.

“School days!!! When there was a free period this is how i used to be found…sitting in style!!! Always… don’t know who clicked it but I must have been planning my next mischief…always planning with my gang,” he wrote on Instagram.

Maniesh studied in Apeejay School, Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi.

Reacting to the post, actress Gauahar Khan commented: “Such a good looking teen.”

TV actress Ridhi Dogra greeted him as “hello senior”.

On the work front, Maniesh is currently busy shooting for the eighth season of the singing reality TV show “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”.

–IANS

sim/vnc