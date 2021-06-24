TV host, anchor and actor Maniesh Paul was on a nostalgic trip on Thursday, posting an old photograph clicked at a studio in Delhi.

In the photo, Maniesh wears a yellow T-shirt. He captioned the picture: “Still remember this, dreams in my eyes had gone to a photo lab in malviya nagar delhi. He had even put on some makeup to hide my pimples hahahahaha. He said ki bhai hero lag rahe ho and i believed. kasam se himmat ki daad deni padegi iss ladke ki waise mummy ne kala dhaaga bhi pehnaya tha ki unke HERO bete ko nazar naa lage hahahaha mummy #mp #schooldays #love #life #mainaisabhitha #photoshoot.”

After Paul posted his picture on Instagram, his page was flooded with comments from fans and the TV fraternity alike.

Actor Chhavi Hussein wrote: “This is adorable! Dude I too went to malviya nagar to a photolab.”

“Mera bhai!” wrote actor Rohit Bose Roy, while Gaurav Gera commented: “Adarsh balak.”

–IANS

