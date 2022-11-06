ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Maniesh Paul’s impromptu performance on London street thrills fans

NewsWire
0
0

Anchor-singer-actor Maniesh Paul, who has carved out his identity across platforms and borders, recently delighted fans in London by choosing to join a local performer and doing an impromptu gig.

Maniesh Paul, who is on a visit to London, was strolling on the streets of the city, when a local performer identified him and could not contain his excitement.

The crowd of fans also was pleasantly surprised to see the ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ actor, which inspired Maniesh, who’s known for his melodious voice, to join the local performer and sing a few songs.

The fan took to Instagram to thank the star saying, “Thank You superstar Maniesh Paul for joining in and singing with me! So happy that India’s no. 1 host blessed my mic! So lovely to meet you. Love you bro!”

Maniesh Paul also posted the video to his story, expressing his gratitude towards the overwhelming love and response.

The video instantly spread like wildfire on the Internet and the anchor-cum-actor’s timeline was inundated with comments from fans who were impressed with this humble demeanour.

20221106-142204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    On Army Day, Vivek Oberoi shares teaser of upcoming short film...

    Yogi Babu’s next film ‘Medical Miracle’ goes on floors

    Suriya’s ‘Etharkkum Thunindhavan’ team completes filming

    Cameras start rolling for Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut ‘SwatantryaVeer Savarkar’