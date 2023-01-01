WORLD

Manila’s international airport resumed limited operation following the partial restoration of the technical glitch that resulted in the diversion, cancellations and delays of over 280 flights starting Sunday noon.

“The system has been partially restored, thereby allowing limited flight operations,” the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in an advisory.

The MIAA said at least 282 international and domestic flights were either delayed, canceled, or diverted to other regional airports, affecting around 56,000 passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Xinhua news agency reported.

“The MIAA and the Airline Operators Council are working on a recovery schedule of flights that were canceled,” the advisory read.

Following partially restoring its air traffic management system, the MIAA said the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has begun accepting flights into the NAIA.

