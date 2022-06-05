Actress Maninee De needs no introduction having done shows like ‘Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi’, ‘Naamkaran’ and others. Currently, she is shooting in Uttarakhand for a film titled ‘Bediyan’.

Speaking more about her role and the film, Maninee says: “This film is based on a real story from the Northern Hills and is based on a practice mostly seen in the villages of Uttarakhand. The woman is forced to give birth alone in a cowshed and is forced to fend for herself and her newborn all alone in most unhygienic conditions.”

“After giving birth she is considered untouchable for a few days. It’s a high risk of life for the mother and her newborn baby. She is supposed to cut the Umbilical cord on her own.”

“Women are not allowed to bathe or be under the sunlight. It’s malpractice and due to this a lot of women and children die. This film will be a message to the world that this kind of ritual still exists and should be removed and addressed at the earliest. The subject left a huge impact on me.”

She also adds: “I am playing a Garhwali woman and we are shooting in Himari village in Uttarakhand. I am enjoying the pollution free environment and scenic beauty of Uttarakhand.”

Maninee also shares: “I am a huge supporter of women rights and also extremely concerned about our health and hygiene. I am doing this film because I passionately believe in the cause and let’s hope that we get rid of these kinds of rituals.”

The film is directed by Rajiv Ranjan and also stars actors like Himani Shivpuri, Bijendra Kala.

