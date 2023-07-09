Armed miscreants on Saturday gunned down a police personnel and injured four others in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, in two separate incidents, an official said.

An official said that armed miscreants fired bullets in Phougakchao Awang Leikai village, injuring two police personnel and one civilian.

One of the police personnel later succumbed to his injuries.

A search operation was launched immediately and the miscreants were repelled.

In another incident, a villager was shot at in Phubala when the farmers were working in their paddy fields.

The Border Security Force personnel deployed in the area retaliated, and the armed miscreants fled from there.

One Waris Khan, 18, was also injured when armed miscreants threw a mortar at Kwakta Ward No 8 in Bishnupur district.

The official said that 33 more illegal bunkers, set up by the miscreants and militants were destroyed in Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts by a combined team of Manipur Police and Central security forces in the last 24 hours.

With this, 83 illegal bunkers have been bulldozed by the security forces in the past two days.

