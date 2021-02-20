An Anganwadi worker in Manipur died a week after receiving her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, health officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that on February 12, W. Sundari Devi of Kumbi Terakha area in Bishunpur district had received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at Kumbhi primary health centre.

“After the 48-year-old Anganwadi worker felt breathing problems, she was taken to the Moirang community health centre on Thursday and she died on Friday,” an official of National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The official said that a special team of doctors would conduct the post-mortem of the slain Anganwadi worker to ascertain the actual cause of the death.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Saturday met the family members of Sundari Devi and heard their grievances.

Singh expressed his deep condolences and assured the family members of suitable compensation duly considering the autopsy report.

“Instructed for taking strong action against defaulting officials,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The Bishnupur district Deputy Commissioner Neeta Arambam said that the family members of the deceased alleged that at the time of vaccination, Sundari Devi had told the vaccination team that she has allergic problem.

“However, the inoculation was done on February 12 as usual,” the DC told the media.

–IANS

sc/rt