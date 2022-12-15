INDIALIFESTYLE

Manipur CM slams Oppn parties’ stance on LAC clash

NewsWire
0
0

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday criticised the Opposition parties’ stance in the Parliament on clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is unfortunate to see the Opposition politicising the clash between Indian Army and the Chinese PLA at the Tawang Sector. India wants peace and stability. However, India wouldn’t tolerate any aggression and would give a befitting response to anyone transgressing into our territory.” the Manipur Chief Minister said in a a tweet.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said it is the Army’s prerogative to decide what to say, when to say, and whom to take into confidence.

“Army is engaged in a critical battle with China in Tawang. It was eyeball to eyeball. We have all seen in videos how the Army is taking on China,” Sarma said in Delhi while talking to the media, and requested the government not to share any information to the Opposition parties on the border issue.

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) spokesman said that Eastern Air Command of the IAF shall be conducting a pre-planned routine exercise in its area of responsibility on December 15 and 16.

“The exercise was planned well in advance to the recent developments in Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) and is not associated with these events. The exercise shall be conducted towards training of IAF crew,” the spokesman said. .

On December 9, PLA troops approached the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, but Indian troops firmly contested their way, leading to a clash.

Sources said that although no loss of life or major injuries were reported, some Indian as well as Chinese troops received minor injuries during the clash.

20221215-194004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RS passes bill to enhance status of institutes of pharma education,...

    Over 3,000 trees to be removed for Delhi Metro’s Phase 4

    Kisan Maha Panchayat firm on demands, protests to continue

    Tirupati priests call on Andhra CM after reinstatement