Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday criticised the Opposition parties’ stance in the Parliament on clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

“It is unfortunate to see the Opposition politicising the clash between Indian Army and the Chinese PLA at the Tawang Sector. India wants peace and stability. However, India wouldn’t tolerate any aggression and would give a befitting response to anyone transgressing into our territory.” the Manipur Chief Minister said in a a tweet.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said it is the Army’s prerogative to decide what to say, when to say, and whom to take into confidence.

“Army is engaged in a critical battle with China in Tawang. It was eyeball to eyeball. We have all seen in videos how the Army is taking on China,” Sarma said in Delhi while talking to the media, and requested the government not to share any information to the Opposition parties on the border issue.

Meanwhile, an Indian Air Force (IAF) spokesman said that Eastern Air Command of the IAF shall be conducting a pre-planned routine exercise in its area of responsibility on December 15 and 16.

“The exercise was planned well in advance to the recent developments in Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) and is not associated with these events. The exercise shall be conducted towards training of IAF crew,” the spokesman said. .

On December 9, PLA troops approached the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, but Indian troops firmly contested their way, leading to a clash.

Sources said that although no loss of life or major injuries were reported, some Indian as well as Chinese troops received minor injuries during the clash.

20221215-194004