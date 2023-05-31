Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday appealed to the people not to block roads and return the looted arms to the nearest security posts, “otherwise the government will take strict action as per law”.

Singh, in his appeal, said that at a large number of locations, the people are violating curfew restrictions and blocking roads, causing immense obstacles to free movement of relief materials for inmates in relief camps.

The road blocks also hindered transportation and movement of security personnel to meet security threats from illegal armed groups in conflict areas in foothills and interior locations of the state, he said.

The Chief Minister said that such roadblocks are increasing the hardship of our already traumatised people in relief camps, including pregnant women and young children, by halting movement of health personnel, medicine, food, milk and water meant for them.

“In order to save lives and property of innocent civilians, and to assuage the hardship faced in relief camps, I appeal to the people of Manipur not to cause roadblocks and hindrances on free movement of security personnel and relief materials,” Singh said.

He urged “all persons concerned” to return and surrender the arms and ammunition which have been snatched from armed police battalions, and deposit them in police stations at the earliest.

“Legal action as per the Arms Act 1959 would be taken in case any person is found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition during combing operations by security personnel, or otherwise,” the Chief Minister stated.

