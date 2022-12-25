A Manipur Police radio operator Kongkham Birjit was arrested on Sunday for shooting dead a 36-year-old woman at Pallel in Kakching district on Friday night, police said.

Police said that Birjit had an argument with a woman who runs a paan shop at Pallel at around 10 p.m. on Friday night and suddenly whipped out his licensed weapon and opened fire at her but the bullet hit Moirangthem Jeemi Devi, who came to buy biscuits for her six-year-old daughter from the paan shop.

The victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Following the news of the woman’s death, an irate mob vandalised the paan shop and set ablaze the old Pallel Police Station in Pallel Market.

A car parked within the premises of the police station was also destroyed.At least two police personnel were injured in a clash between the police and the mob.

Additional security forces rushed to the spot and fired tear gas to disperse the mob.

20221225-223602