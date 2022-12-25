INDIA

Manipur cop held for gunning down a woman

NewsWire
0
0

A Manipur Police radio operator Kongkham Birjit was arrested on Sunday for shooting dead a 36-year-old woman at Pallel in Kakching district on Friday night, police said.

Police said that Birjit had an argument with a woman who runs a paan shop at Pallel at around 10 p.m. on Friday night and suddenly whipped out his licensed weapon and opened fire at her but the bullet hit Moirangthem Jeemi Devi, who came to buy biscuits for her six-year-old daughter from the paan shop.

The victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Following the news of the woman’s death, an irate mob vandalised the paan shop and set ablaze the old Pallel Police Station in Pallel Market.

A car parked within the premises of the police station was also destroyed.At least two police personnel were injured in a clash between the police and the mob.

Additional security forces rushed to the spot and fired tear gas to disperse the mob.

20221225-223602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hilarious teaser of Telugu web series ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ released

    Class 12 student moves SC seeking time-bound decision to re-open schools

    Rebel YSRCP MP booked for assaulting Andhra cop in Hyderabad

    Education Minister, UGC, NTA review CUET (UG) exam arrangements