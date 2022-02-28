Manipur cop killed in accidental firing while on poll duty

A Manipur police Havildar, Naorem Ibochouba Singh, died on Monday in suspected accidental firing from his service weapon in Kakching district, election officials said.

Officials said that Singh was on election duty in the Tipaimukh Assembly constituency where polling was held on Monday.

Both the election authority and the police department have ordered a probe into the incident.

The body of Singh was brought to Imphal by helicopter and deposited at the morgue of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal has expressed his condolences over the demise of the police personnel.

The first phase of Manipur Assembly polls was held on Monday amid tight security in 38 of the 60 constituencies.

