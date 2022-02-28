INDIA

Manipur cop killed in accidental firing while on poll duty

By NewsWire
0
0

A Manipur police Havildar, Naorem Ibochouba Singh, died on Monday in suspected accidental firing from his service weapon in Kakching district, election officials said.

Officials said that Singh was on election duty in the Tipaimukh Assembly constituency where polling was held on Monday.

Both the election authority and the police department have ordered a probe into the incident.

The body of Singh was brought to Imphal by helicopter and deposited at the morgue of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agrawal has expressed his condolences over the demise of the police personnel.

The first phase of Manipur Assembly polls was held on Monday amid tight security in 38 of the 60 constituencies.

20220228-184403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.