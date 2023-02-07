Former Gauhati and Tripura High Court Judge Utpalendu Bikas Saha has been appointed the Chairperson of the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC), officials said on Tuesday.

An official of the Manipur Law and Legislative Affairs Department said that Governor La Ganesan appointed Justice Saha as the Chairperson of the MHRC and lawyer Kangjam Khagendra Singh as member.

The 69-year-old Justice Saha was the judge of the Gauhati and Tripura High Court for ten years before his retirement in August 2016. He was also the Chairperson of the Tripura Consumer Commission and Tripura Police Accountability Commission.

After a public interest litigation was filed, the Manipur High Court last year directed the state government to appoint a fulltime Chairperson of the MHRC.

20230207-215002