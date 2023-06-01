INDIA

Manipur govt extends Internet suspension till June 5

NewsWire
0
0

As the sporadic incidents of violence continued in Manipur, the government extended the suspension of Internet services till June 5 to prevent the spread of rumours and videos, photos, and messages, which might affect the law and order situation in the ethnic-violence hit northeastern state.

Commissioner, Home, H. Gyan Prakash, in a fresh notification extending the suspension of Internet services till June 5, said that the Director General of Police, Manipur, reported that there are still reports of incidents like arson of houses and premises.

“There is an apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public, which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state,” the order said.

After the widespread violence broke out on May 3 in 11 of the 16 districts during and after the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Students’ Union of Manipur to oppose the demand for inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category, the Manipur government suspended the Internet to control the situation.

When shortage of various essentials, transport fuel and life-saving drugs, disturbances in banking and ATM facilities shattered the normal life, the Internet suspension for around a month across the mountainous state further added to the problems of the people.

Media, students and business communities are facing lots of problems in the absence of Internet services.

Various organisations, including have been demanding immediate restoration of Internet service in Manipur.

20230601-195003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gold valued Rs 7.89 cr recovered from 23 women at Hyderabad...

    Hyderabad’s Zoo enters 60th year, add new attractions

    ‘Demolitions have to be in accordance with law’, SC on plea...

    Vijayan enabled UAE national caught with Thuraya phone to escape: Swapna...