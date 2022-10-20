INDIA

Manipur govt seeks more time for appointment of human rights chief

The Manipur government on Thursday sought another 10 days’ time from the Manipur High Court to issue a notification for the appointment of Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) chairperson and two members, officials said.

On October 10, a division bench of Manipur High Court had given one last opportunity to the state government to publish an advertisement or issue a notification for filling up the post of MHRC chairperson.

The state advocate general on Thursday told the high court that he received a letter from the Deputy Secretary (Law) stating that since the Commissioner (Law) was in Gujarat to attend the all-India conference of law ministers and law secretaries, the advertisement could not be issued as directed by the court earlier.

The court after hearing the submission adjourned the matter for hearing on November 4.

A public interest litigation was filed by Urikhimbam Nobokishore seeking direction from the high court for the appointment of the chairperson and members of MHRC as mandated under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and also for appointment of the necessary officers and staff of the MHRC under the Manipur Human Rights Commission Service Rules, 2021.

