Manipur govt to take action against teachers giving private tuition

The Manipur government has asked teachers to refrain from doing private tuition and coaching in private institutions, otherwise they would face disciplinary action, officials said on Thursday.

A School Education Department official, quoting the notification of the Commissioner, Education (School) H. Gyan Prakash, said that the government has noticed that some of the teachers employed in the Department-run schools, have been either taking private tuitions or working in coaching centres or both in violation of the Conduct of Civil Service Rules 1964.

“No government servant shall, except with the previous sanction of the government, engage directly or indirectly in any trade or business. The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 also prohibits teachers to engage himself or herself in private tuition or private teaching activity,” the notification said.

“In order to ensure that quality education is being provided in the schools, the Government has decided that strict disciplinary action will be initiated against Government Teachers found involved in providing coaching classes/ private tuitions.”

