INDIA

Manipur govt to take action against those spreading fake information

NewsWire
The Manipur government has announced to take action against those found to be generating, sharing or publishing any wrong information which can worsen the current law and order situation in the state.

A state government official on Tuesday said that Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi in a notification said that a number of individuals in responsible positions with large followings on social media have been observed to be directly involved in generating or sharing information in connection with the ongoing law and order situation in the state.

It said that many of such information have been found to be fake news, lies, rumours or misinformation and generation of such wrong information has the potential to worsen the current situation in the state by misguiding public opinion, instigating violence and to rebel against the authority of the state with or without use of arms, leading to death of human lives, casualties on bodies and destruction and damage of properties while the state government is making all efforts to restore peace and normalcy.

The Chief Secretary in his notification said that no person would be immune to prosecution under the laws of the country if he/she is found to be generating or spreading fake news, lies, rumours or misinformation.

The state government shall not hesitate to take action as per law, against those persons found to be generating or sharing or publishing any wrong information which can worsen the current law and order situation in Manipur. Every person, acting individually or on behalf of any group of persons, based within the state of Manipur or outside, shall verify any information before sharing or publishing on any social media platform or through any medium, by means of any tool whatsoever, physical, virtual, audio-visual or electronic, the notification stated.

