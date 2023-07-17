The Manipur government has urged the people not to make any hate speech and express any matter targeting any individual and community which might create ethnic or law and order problems, officials said on Monday.

A Manipur Home Department official said that the government has undertaken a massive campaign against hate speech and expression on any matter targeting any individual, any organisation and community which may cause ethnic or law and order problems.

Home Commissioner T. Ranjit Singh, in a notification, said that in view of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and effective maintenance of the current situation, it is hereby appealed to all sections of general public, including public functionaries, to restrain or refrain themselves from making speech and expression targeted against anyone and community through any medium.

Every one must restrain or refrain themselves from making or by speech which constitutes “hate speech” or any species thereof, or spreading of wrong information, rumours or making of objectionable provocative inciting remarks directed at any particular person and community which is likely to create mistrust and misunderstanding and aggravate the prevailing law and order crisis in the state, it said.

Recently, the Kuki Students Organisation (KSO) and Zomi Students’ Federation (ZSF) filed two complaints with the police against Meitei Leepun chief Pramot Singh and popular Manipuri singer Jayenta Loukrakpam alias Tapta, respectively and police registered the two cases.

KSO President Satminthang Kipgen and General Secretary Thangtinlen Haokip, in their complaint, mentioned an interview given by Singh to New Delhi-based online media on June 7 where he reportedly said: “Kukis are outsiders who are not indigenous to Manipur.”

The FIR, filed by ZSF President Nengzalian Tonsing at the Churachandpur police station, had said that through his “controversial song”, singer Jayenta Loukrakpam has been promoting enmity between different groups based on religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and more.

According to ZSF, the song’s lyrics called for the massacre of the Kukis. The complaint claimed that Loukrakpam’s actions are prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, and that his songs are defamatory and promote feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will against members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

