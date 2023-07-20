INDIA

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers of Karnataka unit on Thursday staged a protest here against the Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked.

The AAP workers lit a candle near the Gandhi statue in the Maurya Circle here to condemn the incident.

The protest was led by the party’s state working president Mohan Dasari.

“It is highly condemnable that the Central government led by the BJP has premeditated the violence, brutality and oppression that has been going on in Manipur for the last few months. It is a tragedy that the rape of young women who were nakedly paraded has come to light now,” Dasari said.

“The people of the country will teach BJP a good lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

AAP’s Karnataka unit Vice President Vijay Sharma, Bengaluru City unit President Satish Kumar, and other leaders participated in the protest.

