Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the Manipur incident in which two women were paraded naked, and termed it as shameful for the 140 crore people of the country.

Talking to media persons ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, he said that he is filled with pain and anger, and the guilty will not be spared.

The incident is shameful for the civil society, the Prime Minister said and assured the nation that what happened with daughters of Manipur can never be forgotten.

He asked all chief ministers to maintain law and order situation in the state and ensure safety of women.

Saying that people-friendly bills will be presented in the House, he appealed to the MPs to cooperate during discussion on them.

2023072042188

