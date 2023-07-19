INDIA

‘Manipur ki Baat’: Will PM Modi break his silence, asks Congress

Ahead of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session beginning on Thursday, the Congress on Wednesday questioned if the government will allow a debate on violence in Manipur and will Prime Minister Narendra Modi break silence and take the nation into confidence on the way forward toward reconciliation.

The Congress said that debate alone is not enough and Parliament is the forum for the Prime Minister ‘Manipur ki Baat’ and this is a negotiable demand of INDIA.

Congress general secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh: “Tomorrow Parliament’s monsoon session will start and it will end on August 11. Will the Modi government allow for a discussion on the continuing horrific tragedy which is destroying the delicate social fabric of Manipur? Will the PM break his silence and take the nation into confidence on the way forward towards reconciliation?”

“Debate alone is not enough. As I had said on June 12th, Parliament is the forum for the PM’s Manipur ki Baat. This is a non-negotiable demand of INDIA,” he added.

The Congress has been critical of the BJP government at the centre for the violence in Manipur. The ethnic violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 and since then over 100 people have died and thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress has targeted the BJP for failing to control the law and order situation in the north eastern state and also demanded the immediate removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Congress has also questioned the silence on the Prime Minister.

The Congress has said that besides Manipur, the party will also raise the issue of continued assault on the federal structure and on democratically elected government and local bodies, rail safety in wake of Balasore triple train accident, demand for the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the US-based Hindenburg report on Adani Group among several others.

