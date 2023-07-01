Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the situation in Manipur is improving day by day and it would further improve in a week or in the next 10 days.

Claiming the situation in Manipur gradually is limping back to normalcy, Sarma, who is also the convenor of the NDA’s northeast chapter North-East Democratic Alliance, criticised the Congress, saying that the party is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come in the state.

“When the state is moving towards normalcy then the Congress started crying. They should have tried their effortswhen Manipur was witnessing a volatile situation. Even they did not comment on Manipur at that time.

The state government and Union Home Ministry are silently working to restore peace,” he told the media in Guwahati.

There was much improvement in Manipur’s situation compared to what was the situation in one month back, Sarma added.

Sarma, who had visited Imphal on June 10 and held a series of meetings with his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh and various other organisations, said that meetings relating to Manipur are being held in Imphal, Guwahati and Delhi.

Sarma, one of the key strategists of BJP in the northeast region, also met representatives of some militant groups from the Kuki community in Guwahati on June 11.

Kuki National Organisation (KNO) spokesperson Seilen Haokip, while talking to the media about the Guwahati meeting with the Assam Chief Minister, had said that the discussion was “very positive, and was heading in the right direction”.

“We discussed the ceasefire and the end of any kind of offensive from both sides. We have responded positively. We are hopeful that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister will take positive steps to resolve the crisis,” Haokip had said.

