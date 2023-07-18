INDIA

Manipur: Meitei, Naga communities’ pact to resolve row over killing of Naga woman

NewsWire
0
0

Amidst violence between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur, leaders of the Meitei and Naga communities on Tuesday signed an agreement to resolve the misunderstandings between them after the killing of a Naga woman by Meitei community people.

Leaders of the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Tuesday met Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in the presence of ministers and MLAs belonging to both communities.

The leaders of COCOMI, owing up moral responsibility, expressed regret over the brutal killing of M. Lucy (Maring Naga) on Saturday at Sawombung in Imphal and tendered sincere apology before the Naga delegates led by the UNC.

Condemning the killing of the Naga woman, the Chief Minister has assured that severe punishment would be given to the perpetrators.

A joint statement of COCOMI and UNC said that it was decided that the state government would pay an amount of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of late M. Lucy to fulfil the agreement as per Naga customary law and an amount of Rs 5 lakh would also be given to meet ritual requirements according to Maring community customary law.

The state government would also pay Rs 5 lakh to meet the educational needs of Marim Shangpui, daughter of late M. Lucy. The state government would also provide employment to Marim Shangpui in a government post commensurate with her educational qualification when she becomes eligible in age for such employment.

The UNC has agreed to suspend all forms of agitation and extend cooperation to the police to facilitate early completion of investigation.

To protest the killing of the Naga woman, the UNC on Monday organised blockade for 12 hours on the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway (NH-2), the lifeline of Manipur and normal life was cripped in all the Naga-dominated areas in northern Manipur following the shutdown it called from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

2023071841469

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bhim Army chief seeks CBI probe into attack on him

    Kerala Oppn demands probe into order allowing TN to cut trees...

    Lucknow prepares for celestial show

    Insta’s ‘rage shake’ feature also available in Threads