INDIA

Manipur Minister’s house vandalised by mob

NewsWire
0
0

The house of Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas in Bishnupur district was vandalised by an irate mob on Wednesday, claiming that the state government has not yet taken sufficient and appropriate steps to protect locals from armed militants belonging to another community.

Govindas, who also holds the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio, is a senior BJP member.

However, the minister and his family members were not present at the house when around 100 agitated people, mostly women, ransacked the house in Ningthoukhong Bazar area of Bishnupur district and damaged the gate, windows, a few furniture, electronic gadgets and vehicles parked at his residence.

This is for the first time a minister and a senior BJP leader’s house was vandalised after the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people broke out in Manipur on May 3, claiming the lives of at least 71 people and injuring over 300.

Army and paramilitary forces led by senior officials have been deployed to control the situation in the district.

In separate incidents, fresh tension erupted in Bishnupur district after reports of arson and attacks by militants in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at Tera Khongsangbi, while a large number of women blocked vehicular movement in Tiddim road, including those of security forces.

On Wednesday, two persons sustained bullet injuries after being fired on by suspected armed militants from the hill side in Thamnapokpi foothill.

20230524-235005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple uses world’s 1st low-carbon aluminium in iPhone SE

    Posters of Amruta Khanvilkar, Sayli Sanjeev from ‘Har Har Mahadev’ out

    DMDK to hold talks with Kamal Haasan for alliance

    Film showing circumstances of underprivileged women not impermissible: SC