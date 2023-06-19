A delegation comprising ministers and MLAs from Manipur met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Monday, and demanded immediate withdrawal of Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with three Kuki militant outfits.

The 23-member delegation, comprising ministers and MLAs of BJP and its ally National People’s Party (NPP), led by Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh apprised the Defence Minister about the ground situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

A BJP MLA, who was a part of the delegation, said over phone that they urged the Defence Minister to take urgent steps to contain violence and restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

“We urged Singh to restore peaceful environment in the state by putting an end to the ongoing violence and maintaining territorial integrity of the state at all costs. We also demanded stringent action against insurgent groups for violating the ground rules of the SoO pact,” the MLA told the media on condition of anonymity.

The legislators also urged the Defence Minister to take steps to bring the militants back to their designated camps.

There are 2,266 Kuki cadres staying in different designated camps in Manipur after the Centre and the Manipur government signed the tripartite SoO agreement with three outfits — the Kuki National Army (KNA), Zomi Revolutionary Army (ZRA), and Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) — on August 22, 2008.

The 23-member delegation included Rajya Sabha MP Maharaj Sanajaoba, state ministers Thounaojam Basanta Kumar, Govindas Konthoujam, Sapam Ranjan, Heikham Dingo, L. Rameshore, K. Robindro, Th. Shyamkumar, and Kh. Joykishan, among others.

Ministers, MLAs, leaders of various parties, intellectuals, literary and cultural personalities from trouble-torn Manipur have been rushing to Delhi to meet President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other central leaders.

Congress MLAs led by former Chief Minister and opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh had gone to Delhi last Thursday, but they have not got an appointment with the PM yet.

A 12-member team of intellectuals, literary and cultural personalities led by eminent theatre personality Ratan Thiyam is also in Delhi trying to meet the President to apprise her about the Manipur situation.

