Manipur needs lasting solution for peace, says Congress after Rahul meets affected families

In wake of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meeting violence-hit families in Manipur’s Churachandpur on Thursday, party leader K.C. Venugopal, who was also accompanying him, said that it is unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “against love and harmony” and that the state needs a lasting solution for peace to hold.

He also said that in Gandhi, people see a ray of hope.

Sharing a video of Gandhi meeting the affected families in Churachandpur relief camp, Venugopal, in a tweet, said: “It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister is against love and harmony and stopping our convoy in multiple places. The only thing Manipur needs right now is a lasting solution for peace to hold.

“Rahul Gandhi ji’s visit must be seen in that context, where he is reaching out to people yearning for a leader who listens to them and shares their pain. Across communities, we have received warmth and affection, because they see Rahul ji as a ray of hope”.

His remarks came after Gandhi, who arrived in Manipur on Thursday morning, was stopped by police in Bishnupur, just 20 km from Imphal. He had to return to Imphal and then took a helicopter to reach the relief camp in Churachandpur, after delay of several hours, andinteracted with the affected families.

After returning to Imphal, he visited some relief camps in Imphal West District.

2023062931546

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

