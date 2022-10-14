INDIALIFESTYLE

Manipur: No govt benefits for families having over 4 children

NewsWire
0
0

The Manipur government has restricted the number of children to four in a family to be eligible for government jobs or benefits in various schemes.

Manipur’s Information and Public Relations Minister S. Ranjan on Friday said that the council of ministers in its meeting on Thursday decided that any person or family having more than four children would be excluded from various government schemes besides jobs.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh presided over the cabinet meeting which took the decision and approved establishing the Manipur State Population Commission.

Ranjan said that the state Assembly had earlier adopted a private member resolution to establish the population commission in Manipur.

BJP legislator, Khumukcham Joykisan had moved the resolution over the alleged infiltration of outsiders into the state affecting the demographic pattern in the state.

Referring to the official statistics, the MLA had told the house that the population growth of 153.3 per cent in Manipur’s hill districts from 1971-2001 increased drastically to 250 per cent from 2001-2011.

Naga, Kuki and Zomi and other tribals mostly reside in the hill districts.

The Assam government had also, more than a year ago, adopted a two-child policy which would be a criteria to get government jobs and to avail benefits from state-sponsored welfare schemes.

20221014-184203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Holds trust’: Bank emplpyee’s retirement can’t absolve misconduct charge, says SC

    Nearly 30K farmers benefitted from paddy procurement under KMS

    Tata Tea Premium to host metaverse Holi party

    Heavy rains lash Telangana, red warning issued