The 2,000 odd Manipuris, who sought refuge in Assam’s Cachar district in the wake of large-scale violence in their state, will return to their home within the next two days, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

Addressing a press meet here, he said: “The situation is improving in Manipur. I have talked with the district administration in Cachar. People who have taken shelters in camps there will return to their homes in the next couple of days.”

After the violence broke out in many parts of Manipur, many people came to the Cachar district. The administration arranged their shelters at a few government schools in the Lakhipur sub-division area. Food and other necessary commodities were provided to them by the district administration.

According to the Cachar administration, at least 2,000 people traversed the border and took shelter there.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said: “We have sent a police team comprising of four officers headed by an IGP-level officer three days ago to bring back people of Assam stranded in Manipur. But most of the people residing there are not willing to come back. However, we have arranged transportation for those willing to return.”

He also said that Assam Chief Minister earlier directed the police to provide necessary assistance to people who were stuck in the violence-hit state.

