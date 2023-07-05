INDIA

Manipur schools reopen for classes 1-8 after over two months of violence

NewsWire
0
0

After more than two months since the violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, a total of 4,521 schools for classes 1 to 8 reopened on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the officials, only 20 per cent students were in attendance on an average.

An education department official attributed the low attendance rate to violence-related issues, transportation and fear among parents and children.

Meanwhile, 96 schools have remaned closed as relief camps for the displaced people have been set up in the premises.

Of these, thehighest number of schools at 41 are in Churachandpur district, followed by 17 in Bishnupur; 10 in Kakching; eight each in Kangpokpi and Imphal East; four each in Ukhrul and Tengnoupal; and two each in Imphal West and Thoubal.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that classes 9-12 will resume once the construction of pre-fabricated houses for the displaced people are completed.

The Manipur government had earlier decided to reopen the schools on June 21 and July 1, but it could not.

Over 50,000 people of different communities are taking shelter in over 350 relief camps across the state after the ethnic violence broke out.

The conflict has so far killed some 150 people and injured over 500 others, while aa large number of properties, including houses, shops, vehicles have also been destroyed.

2023070534214

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth spotted on Greek vacay

    AAP announces final list of 117 candidates for MCD elections

    SKM raises voice for Bengal farmers fighting proposed mining project

    Punjab logs 70% voter turnout for 117-member Assembly