Manipur thrashed Gujarat 17-0 while Jharkhand beat Kerala 14-0 on the first day of the Hockey India Sub Junior Men’s National Championship 2021 here on Wednesday. Bihar, Delhi, Maharashtra and Odisha also registered wins.

In Pool H, Manipur’s 17-0 resounding win over Gujarat was built on Sushanta Singh Moirangthem’s six goals (22nd minute, 25, 42, 43, 49, 60).

Rohit Singh Ningthoujam (1st minute, 6, 7, 11) and captain Dipu Laishram Singh (3rd minute, 37, 39, 57) scored four goals each while Suresh Sharma Adhikarimayum (9th minute), Borish Singh Kshetrimayum (44th minute) and Yumnam Rishi (23rd minute) chipped in with one goal each.

Bihar overpowered Himachal Pradesh 11-0 in a Pool G clash. Ravi (29th minute, 38, 50, 56) netted four goals while Danish (26th minute, 30, 55) scored three goals. Praful Dhodray (33rd minute), Pankaj Jasrotia (36th minute), Ravikant Kumar (12th) and Bhavuk (4th) scored a goal each.

In another Pool G clash, Delhi edged out Arunachal 3-1. Delhi’s Rohit (20th minute, 34) put his side in the lead but Arunachal fought back to equalise through Rahul (24th minute). Captain Anil’s (40th minute) goal ensured that Delhi got off to a winning start.

In Pool H, Maharashtra marched to a 15-0 victory over Puducherry. Arjun Santosh Hargude (6th minute, 26, 28, 30, 59) was the star of the show with five goals. Aakshay Jadhav (27th minute, 38, 44, 50) scored four goals. Jay Kale (6th minute, 31) scored two goals while Nilesh Shah Vansh (20th minute), Deepank Chavan (17th minute), Balwant Singh Gadiwale (56th minute) and Captain Raju Durga Tushar (46th minute) picked up a goal each.

In Pool A, Odisha defeated Uttarakhand 5-0 courtesy goals from Pratap Toppo (18th minute, 21), Satish Munda (4th minute), Ankit Majhi (43rd minute) and Abhisek Topno (45th).

In Pool C, Jharkhand eased to a 14-0 win against Kerala. Adisan Minj (11th minute, 22, 27) and captain Sukhnath Guria (8th minute, 38, 39) registered hat-tricks for their side. Sumit Barwa (30th minute, 40th), Binit Toppo (56th minute, 60), Abhishek Tigga (3rd minute, 35) scored two goals each. Amit Baa (48th minute) and Deepak Soreng (17th) scored a goal each.

–IANS

kh/kr