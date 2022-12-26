The Manipur government would strengthen the security in the state’s border areas along with Myanmar by setting up more outposts to curb illegal peddling of drugs, exotic wildlife, various contraband besides cross-border crimes, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said on Monday.

Inaugurating the Sangaithel police outpost in Imphal West district, the Chief Minister said the police outpost would help maintain peace and stability along the bordering areas.

“The BJP government has achieved peace and stability in Manipur under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” CM Biren Singh said.

The Chief Minister said that more outposts will also be set up along the India-Myanmar border to check illegal immigration, smuggling activities, and cross-border crimes.

Senior police officers said that often, the Myanmar-based militants used the border routes to undertake terror-related activities.

“Eastern Manipur’s five districts share an unfenced border with Myanmar. The topography and the forested areas facilitate the movement of militants from across the border and after conducting crimes in the Indian territory, they run away to the other side of the border,” a senior police officer told the media.

